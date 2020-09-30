Williams is expected to handle increased defensive snaps with Avonte Maddox (ankle) nursing a 1-to-2 week injury, Daniel Gallen of PennLive.com reports.
Williams was activated from the practice squad ahead of Week 3's tie against the Bengals, and he ultimately handled 44 percent of defensive snaps after Maddox was forced out with an ankle injury. The 27-year-old hasn't handled a full season as a starter since playing 1,006 defensive snaps with the Chargers in 2017, but his experience makes him the favorite to line up across from Darius Slay as long as Maddox remains sidelined.