Eagles' Trey Burton: Catches lone target Thursday
Burton caught one pass for nine yards in Thursday's win over the Panthers.
He played just 13 snaps, a pretty standard week for him. The third-string tight end has yet to be targeted more than twice or see more than 19 offensive snaps in any game this season. He continues to be the fallback option in the receiving game for Zach Ertz.
