Eagles' Trey Burton: Competing for slot role
With the trade of Jordan Matthews to Buffalo, Burton has been talked about as a possibility to play the slot, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Nelson Agholor is the front-runner to step up and start in the slot, but should he disappoint again, Burton and rookie wide receiver Mack Hollins have been discussed as options. Carson Wentz praised Burton on Tuesday, saying he thought he could really trust the fourth-year TE. With that kind of endorsement from one's QB, Burton could be poised for a larger role in the Eagles' offense this season no matter what specific role he fills.
