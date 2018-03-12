Burton has a number of serious suitors, including the Lions, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Best known for throwing a touchdown pass to Nick Foles on "Philly Special" in the Super Bowl last month, Burton enjoyed an efficient regular season prior to the famous play, catching 23 of 30 targets for 248 yards and five touchdowns. He had seven receptions for 122 yards and three scores in the two games Zach Ertz missed, proving to be a more than capable replacement. In a free-agent class without any sure things at tight end, the 26-year-old Burton should be able to find starter money despite his lack of experience in a leading role. Detroit would be an ideal landing spot, assuming the Lions would trade or release Eric Ebron in a corresponding move. Burton figures to find a new team within the first few days of the free agency period.