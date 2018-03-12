Eagles' Trey Burton: Drawing major interest
Burton has a number of serious suitors, including the Lions, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Best known for throwing a touchdown pass to Nick Foles on "Philly Special" in the Super Bowl last month, Burton enjoyed an efficient regular season prior to the famous play, catching 23 of 30 targets for 248 yards and five touchdowns. He had seven receptions for 122 yards and three scores in the two games Zach Ertz missed, proving to be a more than capable replacement. In a free-agent class without any sure things at tight end, the 26-year-old Burton should be able to find starter money despite his lack of experience in a leading role. Detroit would be an ideal landing spot, assuming the Lions would trade or release Eric Ebron in a corresponding move. Burton figures to find a new team within the first few days of the free agency period.
More News
-
Eagles' Trey Burton: Throws touchdown pass in SBLII•
-
Eagles' Trey Burton: Hauls in fifth touchdown•
-
Eagles' Trey Burton: Finds end zone twice versus Rams•
-
Eagles' Trey Burton: Sees season high receiving totals Sunday night•
-
Eagles' Trey Burton: Returns to full practice•
-
Eagles' Trey Burton: Not playing Sunday•
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.