Eagles' Trey Burton: Finds end zone twice versus Rams
Burton caught five of six targets for 71 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 43-35 win over the Rams.
Burton stepped up in the absence of Zach Ertz (concussion), finishing second on the team in receiving yardage and scoring touchdowns on back-to-back possessions in the first half. The fourth-year pro also experienced an uptick in production after Ertz left last weeks game and appears to be the direct beneficiary of the latter's absence. Burton's outlook for next week's game against the Giants is somewhat murky at the moment, given the possibility that his aforementioned teammate could return and Nick Foles could be under center.
