Eagles' Trey Burton: Gets into stat sheet
Burton caught his lone target for a 10-yard gain in Sunday's 27-20 loss to Kansas City.
Like Week 1, Burton saw the field for just 14 plays on Sunday, three less than second-string tight end Brent Celek. Burton didn't get his catch until the last drive of the game, which set up an Eagles' touchdown that came too late to matter much in the grand scheme of things. With Celek and Zach Ertz ahead of him, it's hard to see Burton getting much action unless injuries strike the team.
