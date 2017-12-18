Burton hauled in both of his targets for 15 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-29 win over the Giants.

Though Burton was able to reach the end zone for the second game in a row, he unsurprisingly saw his workload take a significant hit with the return of starting tight end Zach Ertz from a one-game absence. Burton played just 11 of the Eagles' 68 offensive snaps Sunday, a stark decline from the 48 of 91 snaps (52.7 percent) he received in the Week 14 win over the Rams. So long as Ertz stays healthy over the final two regular-season contests, Burton isn't likely to see a dramatic spike in his usage, but he should remain a red-zone factor and short-yardage target when he's on the field.