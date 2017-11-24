Burton (back) wasn't spotted at Friday's practice and is expected to be a game-time decision Sunday against the Bears, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Burton was a limited practice participant Wednesday, but he's trending in the wrong direction after finishing the week with back-to-back absences. Eagles coach Doug Pederson nonetheless views his No. 3 tight end as a game-time decision, and the team hasn't yet bothered to sign a replacement. Burton only played 11 snaps on offense in last week's blowout win of the Cowboys, falling behind both Zach Ertz (60) and Brent Celek (23). Burton's absence might actually be a bigger loss on special teams, where he's logged at least 16 snaps in every game this season.