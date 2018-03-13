Burton will sign a four-year, $32 million contract with the Bears when free agency opens Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This is a massive contract for an undrafted free agent (2014) who had 63 catches in 61 career regular-season games for the Eagles. Burton did impress in the two contests Zach Ertz missed last season, catching seven passes for 122 yards and a trio of scores. The 26-year-old tight end will now head to Chicago, where he and Allen Robinson will try to help Mitchell Trubisky make a Year 2 leap. Burton won't necessarily have an every-down role, but he at least figures to be a regular in passing situations. The Bears presumably hope 2017 second-round pick Adam Shaheen will develop into their top in-line/blocking tight end, with Burton serving as a flex receiver. Dion Sims may soon be released as the Bears retool under new head coach Matt Nagy, who coordinated a Chiefs offense in which Travis Kelce caught 83 passes for 1,038 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games last season.