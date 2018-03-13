Eagles' Trey Burton: Joining Trubisky and Robinson
Burton will sign a four-year, $32 million contract with the Bears when free agency opens Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
This is a massive contract for an undrafted free agent (2014) who has 63 catches in 61 career regular-season games. Burton did at least show TE1 ability in the two games Zach Ertz missed last season, catching seven passes for 122 yards and a trio of scores. The 26-year-old tight end will now head to Chicago, where he and Allen Robinson will try to help Mitchell Trubisky make a Year 2 leap. Burton won't necessarily have an every-down role, but he at least figures to be a regular in passing situations. The Bears presumably hope 2017 second-round pick Adam Shaheen will develop into their top in-line/blocking tight end, with Burton serving as more of a flex receiver. Dion Sims may soon be released.
More News
-
Eagles' Trey Burton: Drawing major interest•
-
Eagles' Trey Burton: Throws touchdown pass in SBLII•
-
Eagles' Trey Burton: Hauls in fifth touchdown•
-
Eagles' Trey Burton: Finds end zone twice versus Rams•
-
Eagles' Trey Burton: Sees season high receiving totals Sunday night•
-
Eagles' Trey Burton: Returns to full practice•
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.