Burton was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a back injury.

Burton ranked third among Eagles tight ends in offensive snaps (13) in the team's Week 11 win over the Cowboys, with Zach Ertz (60) and Brent Celek (23) both seeing more action. It appears Burton's back may have presented complications despite the light workload, though his participation in practice Wednesday still makes it likely he'll be good to go for Sunday's matchup with the Bears.