Eagles' Trey Burton: Limited by back issue
Burton was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a back injury.
Burton ranked third among Eagles tight ends in offensive snaps (13) in the team's Week 11 win over the Cowboys, with Zach Ertz (60) and Brent Celek (23) both seeing more action. It appears Burton's back may have presented complications despite the light workload, though his participation in practice Wednesday still makes it likely he'll be good to go for Sunday's matchup with the Bears.
More News
-
Eagles' Trey Burton: Scores second TD of season•
-
Eagles' Trey Burton: In line for bigger role•
-
Eagles' Trey Burton: Plays most snaps of season Sunday•
-
Eagles' Trey Burton: Catches lone target Thursday•
-
Eagles' Trey Burton: Scores first touchdown of season•
-
Eagles' Trey Burton: Gets onto stat sheet•
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...