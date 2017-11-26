Burton (back) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Bears, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Burton's inability to practice Thursday or Friday left him a game-time decision, and a back injury will indeed keep the tight end in street clothes Week 12. Even when available to the offense, though, he's the third banana at tight end behind Zach Ertz and Brent Celek.

