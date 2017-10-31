Burton caught both passes thrown his way for 21 yards in Sunday's defeat of the 49ers.

Carson Wentz spread the love around Sunday, attempting passes to 11 different receivers, and Burton was the recipient of two of the targets. While the 26-year-old's 21 snaps Sunday were his highest count of the season, he was still a distant third behind Zach Ertz (64) and Brent Celek (30). Celek also had two targets in the game, making it increasingly difficult to tell who would step in for Ertz in case of injury.