Eagles' Trey Burton: Returns to full practice
Burton (back) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Burton was a game-time decision for Sunday's 31-3 win over the Bears and ultimately was held out. His return to practice Wednesday as a full participant suggests he'll be back for Sunday's game in Seattle, where he figures to get most of his work on special teams. Burton has proven to be a capable pass catcher when pushed into action, but his skill set is redundant when Zach Ertz is healthy.
