Burton caught both of his targets for 16 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Burton still has yet to play more than 19 offensive snaps this season, but he made his opportunities count Sunday. While it was surmised in the preseason that he might pass Brent Celek for second on the Eagles' tight-end depth chart, the fourth-year pro has yet to do so, as Celek saw 26 snaps in Week 5. Of course, neither Burton nor Celek is a reliable fantasy option unless something happens to Zach Ertz.