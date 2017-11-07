Burton caught two of four pass-attempts for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Broncos.

With Zach Ertz nursing his hamstring injury, Burton was still out-snapped by Brent Celek 54-47, and each saw the same amount of targets. This continues a season-long trend of Burton and Celek splitting work that Ertz doesn't get, with Celek seeing the edge in playing time due to his better blocking ability. Ertz was a game-time decision in this one, and with a Week 10 bye, ought to have healed sufficiently to be able to play against Dallas in Week 11. Should that not be the case however, fantasy owners can expect Burton and Celek to continue to share tight end duties.