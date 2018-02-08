Eagles' Trey Burton: Throws touchdown pass in SBLII
Burton threw a one-yard touchdown pass in Sunday's 41-33 win over the Patriots in the Super Bowl, and failed to reel in the only pass thrown his way.
A passing touchdown certainly is surprising, but it's good to know Burton has that in his back pocket. While the 26-year-old caught a career-high five touchdowns during the regular season, he actually saw one fewer red-zone target in 2017 than he did the season prior. His 248 yards receiving while catching 23 of 31 targets all represent regression from 2016 as well. The soon-to-be fifth-year pro will now become an unrestricted free agent and will need to find somewhere to play outside of an elite tight end's shadow if the former Gator is to have much fantasy value next season.
