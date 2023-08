Sermon (undisclosed) is not practicing Sunday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Sermon took on a heavy workload in Thursday's preseason contest, and it's not clear if he picked up the injury during the game or since then. Either way, the third-year running back will work to get healthy so he can return to the practice field, as he likely has more to prove if he's going to make the team's 53-man roster.