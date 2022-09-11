Sermon (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game at Detroit.
A third-round pick of the 49ers in 2021, Sermon was usurped by fellow rookie Elijah Mitchell when Raheem Mostert went down Week 1 last season. In the end, Sermon notched 44 touches in nine appearances as a rookie. While he survived cut-down day on Aug. 30, San Francisco waived him one day later, allowing the Eagles to scoop him up. Philadelphia does employ a run-heavy offense, but Sermon won't be available Week 1 while Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott man the team's backfield.