Sermon is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Sage Hurley of the Eagles' official site reports.

Sermon was claimed off waivers after failing to make the 49ers' Week 1 roster. He was inactive for Philadelphia's first two games, but with Boston Scott (ribs) sidelined, Sermon will have the chance to suit up. The Eagles regularly use a rotation at running back, so it's possible Sermon sees some work behind Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell.