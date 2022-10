Sermon rushed for 19 yards on two carries in his Eagles debut Sunday against the Jaguars.

Sermon was inactive in each of the first three games of the season, but he got the chance to suit up in Week 4 when Boston Scott's rib injury opened up the third running back spot. Sermon wasn't asked to play a significant role, seeing the field for just five offensive snaps. It will likely take at least one more injury ahead of him for him to have much fantasy relevance.