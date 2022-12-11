site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Trey Sermon: Won't suit up Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Dec 11, 2022
Sermon (illness) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Giants.
Sermon dealt with an illness during Week 14 prep and will ultimately be sidelined. However, the second-year running back hasn't played in a game since Week 5, so his absence shouldn't impact Philadelphia's game plan.
