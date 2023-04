The Eagles selected Steen in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 65th overall.

Steen had such a strong run at Vanderbilt that Alabama targeted him in the transfer portal and brought him in to protect Bryce Young's blind side in 2022. Steen lacks ideal arm length for a tackle but makes up for it with size, anchor and solid technique. The Eagles have the best line in football as it is, but Steen will now have the opportunity to learn behind Lane Johnson before taking over in the future.