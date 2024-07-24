Head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters that Steen will start at right guard during Wednesday's practice, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

With Jason Kelce's retirement and the Eagles moving Cam Jurgens to the center position, Steen has been given the opportunity to start at right guard. Philadelphia brought in former first-round pick Mekhi Becton this offseason as well, and he'll be competing with Steen for the starting right guard spot throughout the offseason. But, for the time being, it seems as if Steen has the upper hand on Becton.