Philadelphia activated Jackson (knee) from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday.
Jackson will join the 53-man roster for the first time since tearing his ACL during the Eagles' regular-season finale last year. He'll likely operate in a rotational role behind Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll during his season debut, but all three tight ends are candidates for increased roles while Dallas Goedert (shoulder) is on IR.
More News
-
Eagles' Tyree Jackson: Designated to return from PUP list•
-
Eagles' Tyree Jackson: Moves to reserve/PUP list•
-
Eagles' Tyree Jackson: Placed on PUP list•
-
Eagles' Tyree Jackson: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Eagles' Tyree Jackson: Moves to injured reserve•
-
Eagles' Tyree Jackson: Sustains ACL tear•