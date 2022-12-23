Philadelphia placed Jackson (knee) on its injured reserve list Friday.
Jackson has dealt with lingering knee issues all year, and with regular starting tight end Dallas Goedert having returned from an injured reserve list stint of his own Tuesday, the Eagles saw fit to shut Jackson down for the rest of this season. He'll finish his 2022 campaign without having played a snap.
