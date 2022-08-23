site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Tyree Jackson: Moves to reserve/PUP list
RotoWire Staff
The Eagles placed Jackson (knee) on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Jackson tore his ACL in the Eagles' Week 18 loss to the Cowboys and underwent successful surgery in January. He'll miss at least the first four games of the regular season.
