Jackson (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the Cowboys.
Jackson sat out the first nine games of the season while on the reserve/PUP list with a knee injury, and he has yet to record a catch since being activated ahead of Week 11. While the nature of this new knee issue is unclear, it's likely the 25-year-old would have been ruled inactive Week 16 anyways after No. 1 tight end Dallas Goedert was activated from IR on Tuesday. Expect Jackson to provide depth behind Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra when healthy moving forward.
