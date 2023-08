Maddox-Williams signed a contract with the Eagles on Saturday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Maddox-Williams signed with the Chargers prior to the 2022 season as an undrafted free agent, and while failing to make their 53-man roster, did spend time on their practice squad throughout the year. He ultimately was sent packing by Los Angeles in late-July at the start of training camp. The interior linebacker will now look to earn a role providing depth in Philly.