Cleveland sustained a concussion and a neck sprain during Thursday's preseason game against the Browns.

Cleveland and teammate Moro Ojomo (concussion) were both carted off the field Thursday with apparent neck injuries, and the Eagles that both have had full function in all extremities. Cleveland and Ojomo will both need to work through the league's five-step concussion protocol before retaking the field. In addition, Cleveland will need to recover from a neck sprain. He spent the last three seasons in Denver and is competing for a depth role in Philadelphia's receiver room.