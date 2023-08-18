Cleveland won't return to Thursday's preseason game versus the Browns due to a neck injury, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Cleveland was unable to haul in a pass from rookie quarterback Tanner McKee in the third quarter, after which a Browns defensive back fell on him as he was taken the ground. He remained on the field for a number of minutes before the Eagles medical staff was able to stabilize his neck and transport him to a backboard. After he was carted off the field, the team announced that Cleveland has movement in all of his extremities, but it remains to be seen when he may healthy enough to contribute again.