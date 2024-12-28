Davis-Price was elevated from the Eagles' practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Davis-Price signed with the Eagles' practice squad in late August after failing to make the 53-man roster at the conclusion of training camp. It's his first elevation of the regular season, and he'll be on the Eagles' active roster for Sunday's game against the Cowboys as the No. 3 running back behind Saquon Barkley and Kenneth Gainwell due to Will Shipley (concussion) being ruled out. Davis-Price has appeared in seven regular-season games since being selected by the 49ers in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft and has turned 40 carries into 120 yards over that span.