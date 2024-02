The Eagles signed Davis-Price to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Davis-Price, a 2022 third-round pick drafted by the 49ers, signed the largest reserve/future contract in the league per his agency Elite Loyalty Sports, which could be notable for his chances of sticking to the roster throughout the offseason. In his lone cameo for San Francisco last season, Davis-Price carried the ball six times for 21 yards.