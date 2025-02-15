The Eagles signed Davis-Price to a reserve/future contract Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Davis-Price signed a one-year contract with the Eagles in February of 2024 after spending the first two years of his NFL career with the 49ers. He was unable to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but Davis-Price stuck around on the practice squad and was elevated for Week 17 against the Cowboys, during which he logged three carries for seven yards. Davis-Price will have the opportunity to participate in Eagles' OTAs, minicamp and training camp in the hopes of earning a spot on the 53-man roster for the 2025 season.