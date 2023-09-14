Football is back! Every NFL week starts with a Thursday Night Football game for most of the remainder of the 2023 season, and these are our favorite slates to play Daily Fantasy Football. The TNF showdown slate allows you a smaller crop of players to choose from, and if your cheap sleeper pick hits, you can cash big in your tournaments or easily win your head-to-head DFS matchups. Tonight, we kickoff the NFL Week 2 with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Minnesota Vikings.

Every week, I'll get the Thursday Night DFS picks from our experts and we'll feature them below. We'll take a mix of lineups from our panel of experts that feature builds from both DraftKings and Fanduel. But first, let's preview the matchup and what we might expect.

The Eagles were one of the highest-flying offense in the NFL in 2022, but didn't look like it against an underrated Bill Belichick Patriots defense in Week 1. The expectation is they will bounce back at home against a Vikings defense they handled on primetime last season. Kenneth Gainwell has already been ruled out at running back which means we could see the first snaps of Rashaad Penny in an Eagles uniform. He was inactive last week. An increased role for D'Andre Swift could be on the way as well. But don't be surprised if Boston Scott steals some red zone looks.

On the flip side, the Vikings will look to build on rookie first-round pick Jordan Addison's workload in Week 2. Addison caught a long touchdown in Week 1 but was outsnapped by K.J. Osborn. Addison's role will continue to grow so long as he continues to produce. The Eagles will be without starting cornerback James Bradberry in this matchup.

Sportsline's Jacob Gibbs does the deep dive on Thursday Night Football DFS with a breakdown of all the players who should be in your captain consideration, a break down of the FLEX plays by tiers and more. You can find that over on Sportsline here.

Without further ado, here's a look at who our experts are picking on this DFS Thursday Night Football slate:

Dave Richard

FanDuel:

MVP: Dallas Goedert $9500

FLEX: Jalen Hurts $17500

FLEX: Kirk Cousins $15000

FLEX: Jordan Addison $10500

FLEX: Rashaad Penny $7000

Jamey Eisenberg

FanDuel:

MVP: T.J. Hockenson $10,000

FLEX: Jalen Hurts $17,500

FLEX: A.J. Brown $13,000

FLEX: Dallas Goedert $9,500

FLEX: D'Andre Swift $8,500

Heath Cummings

FanDuel:

MVP: Dallas Goedert $9500

FLEX: Jalen Hurts $17500

FLEX: Kirk Cousins $15000

FLEX: Jordan Addison $10500

FLEX: Rashaad Penny $7000