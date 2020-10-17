site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: eagles-vinny-curry-activated-saturday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Eagles' Vinny Curry: Activated Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Curry (hamstring) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Curry returned to practice earlier in the week and had a 21-day window to be activated. It looks like he is ready to go, but the depth lineman will presumably be eased back into the swing of things.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 34 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read