Curry made four tackles (one solo) and a sack in Sunday's win over the Jets.

Curry failed to register a tackle in two straight weeks, and he had just two stops through the first four games. He looked solid in limited action -- 18 defensive snaps -- with his first sack since Week 13 last year. Curry is just a reserve defensive end, so his IDP value is negligible.

