Eagles' Vinny Curry: Getting one-year deal
Curry is signing a one-year contract with the Eagles, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Curry visited with a number of teams since being cut loose from Tampa Bay last month, but he's now officially heading back to the team he won a Super Bowl with just two seasons ago. It's not clear how large a role he'll have in his age-31 season, but Curry nonetheless figures to maintain a key role in the defensive end rotation. His importance would become even more pronounced if Chris Long decides to hang up the cleats.
