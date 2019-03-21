Curry is signing a one-year contract with the Eagles, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Curry visited with a number of teams since being cut loose from Tampa Bay last month, but he's now officially heading back to the team he won a Super Bowl with just two seasons ago. It's not clear how large a role he'll have in his age-31 season, but Curry nonetheless figures to maintain a key role in the defensive end rotation. His importance would become even more pronounced if Chris Long decides to hang up the cleats.

