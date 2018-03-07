Eagles' Vinny Curry: Headed out of Philly
Curry likely will be released or traded, Geoff Mosher of 97.5 The Fanatic reports.
The Eagles have reached an agreement to trade for Michael Bennett, further bolstering a defensive line that's already among the deepest position groups in the league. The team previously was expected to discuss a pay cut with Curry, but an outright release now seems more likely. He'll turn 30 in June and is scheduled for a $9 million base salary in 2018, coming off a 2017 campaign in which he had 42 tackles and three sacks in 16 games. The Eagles simply don't him.
More News
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...