Curry likely will be released or traded, Geoff Mosher of 97.5 The Fanatic reports.

The Eagles have reached an agreement to trade for Michael Bennett, further bolstering a defensive line that's already among the deepest position groups in the league. The team previously was expected to discuss a pay cut with Curry, but an outright release now seems more likely. He'll turn 30 in June and is scheduled for a $9 million base salary in 2018, coming off a 2017 campaign in which he had 42 tackles and three sacks in 16 games. The Eagles simply don't him.