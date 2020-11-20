Curry was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
Given this update, Curry has either tested positive for COVID-19 or has come in close contact with someone who has. The Eagles reported a positive test within the building Thursday, shifting a total of five players to the reserve/COVID-19 list in response. If the positive test is confirmed and Curry is sidelined for a minimum of five days per NFL protocol, depth behind Brandon Graham at right defensive end would be reduced heading into a Week 11 matchup against the Browns.