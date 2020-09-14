Curry is expected to miss four weeks with a hamstring injury, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Curry exited Week 1's loss to Washington with a hamstring injury, and he could miss substantial time. The Eagles' defensive front was already banged up heading into the opener, as DE Derek Barnett (hamstring) and DT Javon Hargrave (pectoral) didn't suit up, and DE Brandon Graham exited the contest with a concussion. While there's no clear timeline for Curry's return, the veteran defensive end can almost certainly be ruled out for Week 2's clash against the Rams, potentially leaving the team's defensive line severely shorthanded.