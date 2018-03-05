The Eagles are in negotiations to keep Curry at a more team-friendly price, and other teams have expressed interest in trading for the defensive end, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

Curry was originally expected to be released from the Eagles due to his $9 million cap hit in 2018, but it's now apparent that the Philadelphia front office may have other plans in mind. However, it isn't clear how willing Curry may to take a pay cut nor which teams may have interest in him should he remain under contract at his current salary.