Curry posted 27 tackles and five sacks over 16 regular-season games in 2019.

Curry didn't make a tackle in the team's postseason loss to Seattle. The 31-year-old mainly worked in a pass-rushing role behind Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett, and second-year defensive end Josh Sweat displayed strong ability with four sacks as well. Curry made $2.25 million on a one-year deal in 2019, and he's set to be an unrestricted free agent in March.

