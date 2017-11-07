Eagles' Vinny Curry: Records sack in second straight game
Curry recorded two tackles and a sack in Sunday's win over the Broncos.
Two of Curry's three sacks on the year have come in his last two contests. He has also recorded multiple tackles in five consecutive games. He will aim to stay hot coming out of the bye against Dallas in Week 11.
More News
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...