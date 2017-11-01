Eagles' Vinny Curry: Sack in win
Curry recorded five tackles, all solo, and one sack in Sunday's win over the 49ers.
Curry is averaging four tackles per game so far this season and he is now up to two sacks on the year. He will look to carry that momentum into Sunday's showdown with the Broncos.
