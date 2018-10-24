Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Absent for personal reasons
Smallwood missed Wednesday's practice for a personal reason, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
This explains why Smallwood was absent despite no report of an injury after Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Panthers. Assuming he's back at practice Thursday or Friday, he should be fine to continue splitting work with Corey Clement heading into a Week 8 game against the Jaguars in London.
