Smallwood missed Wednesday's practice for a personal reason, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

This explains why Smallwood was absent despite no report of an injury after Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Panthers. Assuming he's back at practice Thursday or Friday, he should be fine to continue splitting work with Corey Clement heading into a Week 8 game against the Jaguars in London.

