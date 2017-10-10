Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Absent from practice Tuesday
Smallwood (knee) wasn't present for the Eagles' practice Tuesday, Geoff Mosher of 97.5 The Fanatic reports.
Due to the quick turnaround in Week 6 with the Eagles taking on the Panthers in the Thursday night game, it's expected that the team will hold only light practices this week, so Smallwood's inability to get on the field for Tuesday's session is seemingly discouraging for his chances of being ready to play two days later. The Eagles will provide an official designation on Smallwood following Wednesday's practice, but for now it appears the running back could be on the doubtful side of the questionable tag after failing to practice a week ago with the inflamed right knee before sitting out Sunday's win over the Cardinals. With Smallwood out of the mix over the past weekend, rookie Corey Clement saw his largest snap count of his career behind starter LeGarrette Blount, while Kenjon Barner appeared on offense for the first time all season and logged 23 yards on five carries. Expect all three backs to have roles in the offensive game plan in Week 6 if Smallwood is indeed sidelined again.
More News
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: No activity Monday•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Won't play Sunday vs. Cardinals•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Unlikely to play this week•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Another absence Thursday•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
MNF breakdown: McKinnon steps up
Miss Monday Night Football? Chris Towers has all the details from a surprisingly compelling...
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....