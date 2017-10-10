Smallwood (knee) wasn't present for the Eagles' practice Tuesday, Geoff Mosher of 97.5 The Fanatic reports.

Due to the quick turnaround in Week 6 with the Eagles taking on the Panthers in the Thursday night game, it's expected that the team will hold only light practices this week, so Smallwood's inability to get on the field for Tuesday's session is seemingly discouraging for his chances of being ready to play two days later. The Eagles will provide an official designation on Smallwood following Wednesday's practice, but for now it appears the running back could be on the doubtful side of the questionable tag after failing to practice a week ago with the inflamed right knee before sitting out Sunday's win over the Cardinals. With Smallwood out of the mix over the past weekend, rookie Corey Clement saw his largest snap count of his career behind starter LeGarrette Blount, while Kenjon Barner appeared on offense for the first time all season and logged 23 yards on five carries. Expect all three backs to have roles in the offensive game plan in Week 6 if Smallwood is indeed sidelined again.