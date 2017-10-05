Smallwood (knee) missed practice again Thursday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.

Smallwood filled in ably for Darren Sproles (knee/forearm) on Sunday, gathering in four of six passes for 45 yards. In addition to the contribution through the air, Smallwood posted 34 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries. With his health in question due to a knee injury, the Eagles backfield could be whittled down to LeGarrette Blount, Corey Clement and Kenjon Barner in Week 5 against the Cardinals' 10th-ranked run defense. Ultimately, Friday's injury report will relay Smallwood's potential to play this Sunday.