Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Back at practice
Smallwood (personal) returned to practice Thursday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Smallwood was absent from the Eagles' first practice session of Week 8 to address a personal matter. His return to the team a day later suggests he's in no danger of missing Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London, where he'll presumably be in line to split backfield snaps with Corey Clement. Darren Sproles has yet to progress to full practice since injuring his hamstring in Week 1 and will presumably miss yet another game, while the lone other healthy back on the 53-man roster, undrafted rookie Josh Adams, has played only 10 total offensive snaps over the past four games.
