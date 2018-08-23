Smallwood is battling Matt Jones for the No. 4 running back position, Dave Spadaro of the team's official site reports.

Smallwood holds an edge over Jones in familiarity with the organization. It looks like he might also hold a slight edge over the No. 4 running back spot right now given Jones' struggles as of late. Either way, both Smallwood and Jones will battle it out during Thursday's preseason dress rehearsal matchup against Cleveland. Smallwood is expected to receive a heavy workload early with plenty of opportunity to take a stranglehold of a roster spot.