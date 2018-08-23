Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Battling for No. 4 running back spot
Smallwood is battling Matt Jones for the No. 4 running back position, Dave Spadaro of the team's official site reports.
Smallwood holds an edge over Jones in familiarity with the organization. It looks like he might also hold a slight edge over the No. 4 running back spot right now given Jones' struggles as of late. Either way, both Smallwood and Jones will battle it out during Thursday's preseason dress rehearsal matchup against Cleveland. Smallwood is expected to receive a heavy workload early with plenty of opportunity to take a stranglehold of a roster spot.
More News
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Set for busy night•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Takes step back•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Could see heavy workload Thursday•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Not looking good at camp•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Has support of coach•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Suiting up in Week 17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Starting your draft right
Discussing how to successfully build the core of your Fantasy team and plenty more on today’s...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football busts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...
-
Fantasy football auction draft values
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.